Vale, Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group open iron ore grinding facility

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 00:15:30 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner Vale and China’s Zhoushan Port Group (NZP Group) inaugurated this week an iron ore grinding facility at NZP Group’s headquarters in Ningbo, in the Zhejiang province, Vale said.

The facility has a 3 million mt/year capacity and is located at the Shulanghu Iron Ore Transfer Terminal, in the city of Zhoushan, in the Zhejiang province. Vale said the grinding hub’s first product will be known as GF88, a high-grade ground iron ore fine, which uses Vale’s Carajas Fines (IOCJ) as raw material.

“Vale is enriching its product portfolio to better meet China’s increasing demand for quality, environmental performance and innovation in a new era,” said Vale’s ferrous director, Marcello Spinelli.

Vale said the grinding facility is the result of an “extensive” relationship between Vale and the NZP Group, which began in 2016, when the two companies teamed up to blend iron ore products so Vale could produce its Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF) product.