Vale lost over $26 million for withdrawing lawsuit against Steinmetz

Monday, 07 March 2022 21:22:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale lost GPD 20 million ($26.2 million) for withdrawing a lawsuit it had filed at a London court against Israeli tycoon Beny Steinmetz, according to media reports.

According to a media report, Vale had paid $26.2 million as a guarantee to the London court, but since it has withdrawn the lawsuit, it will cover lawyer costs, including Steinmetz’s lawyers.

Vale had been trying to get compensation from Steinmetz for years, following a failed iron ore joint-venture (JV) in Africa the miner set with the Israeli investor. Vale and BSGR, a company Steinmetz owns, set the JV venture, but the Guinean government annulled the iron ore concession in 2014, following corruption charges against BSGR.

An UK courted ruled Steinmetz should pay about $2 billion to Vale, but he had been appealing ever since. Steinmetz has also been convicted in a court in Switzerland.

More recently, Steinmetz said he would sue Vale in an UK court in London. He said at the time his lawsuit was a new one, in which he should also present new evidence against Vale.