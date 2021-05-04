﻿
Vale commences preliminary decommissioning works near its B5 dam

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 20:06:39 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said it commence preliminary works at a supporting dike near its B5 waste dam.

Vale said it will decommission the supporting dike, while also building a contention structure, which will detain iron ore waste in the event of a collapse of the supporting dike. Vale expects to decommission the supporting dike by H1 2022.

Vale said the installing of a contention structure near the dike won’t interfere with the stability of the B5 dam, which has been inactive since 2000, according to a company’s study.


