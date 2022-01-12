﻿
Vale and ArcelorMittal given 24 hours to update dam situation following rainfall

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 22:28:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais gave several miners and steelmakers, including Vale and ArcelorMittal Brazil, a 24-hour deadline to update the current situation of their dams.

Most iron ore producers and steelmakers were affected this week by intense rainfalls in Minas Gerais state. The state of Minas Gerais said miners owning 31 dams should send an updated report within the next 24 hours. The companies ordered to present such an update include: Vale, Minérios Nacional and ArcelorMittal Brazil.

Gerdau said this week it has also been “affected” by the rainfalls, but it didn’t disclose the extent of the impact of the weather in either iron ore or steel output.


