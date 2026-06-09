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Brazilian pig iron exports rise in May as shipments to Europe resume

Tuesday, 09 June 2026 21:43:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian pig iron exports reached 280,200 metric tons (mt) in May, against 267,200 mt in April, according to the foreign trade secretariat SECEX, of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade. The increase reflects chiefly the resumption of exports to Europe.

The destinations in May were the US (161,200 mt at $444/mt), Europe (86,400 mt at $438/mt), Mexico (27,300 mt at $438/mt), Asia (5,000 mt at $531 mt), and South America (300 mt at $523/mt), FOB conditions.

Such prices were probably negotiated in March, with indications of the BPI grade price below $475/mt, and the foundry grade price above that level.

The exports were from producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (274,700 mt), and from Mato Grosso do Sul (5,500 mt), in the central-western region.



 


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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