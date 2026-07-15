 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian pig iron association Sindifer expects pig iron to be excluded from US tariff

Wednesday, 15 July 2026 20:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Fausto Varela, president of pig iron association Sindifer, believes the Brazilian product will be included on the list of exemptions from the 37.5 percent import tariff the US Trade Representative (USTR) plans to impose under Section 301.

He was quoted by the local press as saying that the imposition of the higher tariff seems unavoidable, despite recent declarations by the Brazilian president, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, that the higher tariffs will not be imposed.

Analysts questioned Lula da Silva’s statement, debating whether he had privileged information or was simply expressing wishful thinking.

More than 83 percent of Brazil’s pig iron exports go to the US, while Brazil accounts for 60 percent of US pig iron imports.

The USTR is expected to announce its final decision today, July 15.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America North America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Sindifer: Tariffs on pig iron might push half of producers in Minas Gerais out of market

26 Jun | Steel News

US-Brazil pig iron tariff trade talks remain at ministerial level for now

18 Jun | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 28, 2026

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Has the US steel sector entered a bullish new era? And is scrap growing with steel?

10 Jul | Interview

Ex-Russia BPI offers high and totally unworkable in Turkey

10 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian pig iron exports rise in June on increased shipments to the US and South America

10 Jul | Steel News

Sindifer president remains optimistic Brazil can avoid new US pig iron tariffs

09 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s CherMK lowers solid fuel use at blast furnace No. 4 to record level

09 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron industry takes part in USTR meeting

06 Jul | Steel News

Ex-Russia BPI prices fall because of scrap, sellers resist excessively low levels

03 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer