Brazilian pig iron exports rise in June on increased shipments to the US and South America

The Brazilian exports of pig iron have reached 301,600 metric tons (mt) in June, against 280,200 mt in May, according to the foreign trade secretariat SECEX, of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade.

The increase reflects more volumes exported to the US and South America.

The destinations in June were the US (188,500 mt at $479/mt), Europe (82,800 mt at $455/mt), South America (29,300 mt at $408/mt), and Asia (1,000 mt at $533 mt), FOB conditions.

Such prices were probably negotiated in April, with indications of the BPI grade price below $530/mt, and the foundry grade price above that level.

The exports were from producers in the southeastern states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo (148,000 mt), Maranhão and Pará, in the north (124,400 mt), and from Mato Grosso do Sul (29,200 mt), in the central-western region.