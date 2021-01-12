Brazilian pig iron exports up 28.7 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:23:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, Brazilian pig iron exports increased by 28.7 percent year on year to 3.738 million mt, reflecting the booming demand from China. Accordingly, while in 2019 China accounted for only ten percent of the total volume of Brazilian pig iron exports, in 2020 its share increased to 56.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the share of its more traditional customer - the US - decreased by 24.65 percentage points year on year to 17.55 percent.

In December alone, Brazilian pig iron exports rose by 14.5 percent year on year and 20 percent month on month to 366,093 mt.