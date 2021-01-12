﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports up 28.7 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:23:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2020, Brazilian pig iron exports increased by 28.7 percent year on year to 3.738 million mt, reflecting the booming demand from China. Accordingly, while in 2019 China accounted for only ten percent of the total volume of Brazilian pig iron exports, in 2020 its share increased to 56.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the share of its more traditional customer - the US - decreased by 24.65 percentage points year on year to 17.55 percent.

In December alone, Brazilian pig iron exports rose by 14.5 percent year on year and 20 percent month on month to 366,093 mt.


Tags: steelmaking  imp/exp statistics  Brazil  South America  raw mat  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Jan

Zaporizhstal posts production results for 2020
30  Dec

Ukraine’s ferroalloy output down 29.5 percent in Jan-Nov
29  Dec

Russia’s Severstal starts hot testing of new BF
23  Dec

Vale’s iron ore exports down 3.6 percent in January-November
15  Dec

Ukraine’s crude steel output down three percent in Jan-Nov