 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New round of tariffs posts threats to Brazilian pig iron exports to the US

Wednesday, 03 June 2026 22:17:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazilian pig iron, included in the list of exemptions from the US import tariffs in November 2025, was not included in a new list, announced by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on June 1.

With the exclusion, Brazilian pig iron will be subject to a 25 percent import tariff in the US, raising concerns by the federation of the industries of the state of Minas Gerais (Fiemg) about the future of the sector.

According to numbers from the foreign trade secretariat of the ministry of development, industry and foreign trade (Secex), in 2025 the state of Minas Gerais exported 2.47 million metric tons (mt) of pig iron to the US, worth $1.01 billion.

During the first four months of 2026, the numbers were 644,700 mt, worth $258 million.

In a statement, Fiemg said the 25 percent import tariff has created uncertainty for local producers, especially in Sete Lagoas, the state’s main pig iron exporting city, where 85 percent of production is shipped to the US.

Independent Brazilian pig iron producers also operate plants in Espírito Santo, in the Southeast, Pará, in the North, and Maranhão, in the Northeast.

According to the local press, Brazilian authorities are negotiating with the USTR to avoid the exclusion of pig iron from the list of tariff exemptions.


Tags: Pig Iron Raw Mat Brazil South America Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties Section 232 Production 

Similar articles

Brazilian BPI suppliers keep targets stable at high levels amid some acceptance in US

02 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts production decrease in Jan-May 2026

02 Jun | Steel News

Local pig iron prices in China - week 23, 2026

01 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bullish trend continues in US flat steel markets, high pricing could trim construction demand

29 May | Flats and Slab

Local pig iron prices in China - week 22, 2026

25 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia BPI stops rising amid easing demand

22 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japanese crude steel output rises slightly in April 2026 year on year

22 May | Steel News

India sells decent BPI volumes to US market, which is facing limited supply

18 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia strengthens lead in Turkey’s pig iron imports in January-March 2026

18 May | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI prices keep increasing amid shortage in US market with targets reaching $500/mt FOB

16 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer