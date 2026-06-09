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US issues final AD results on PC strand from Malaysia

Tuesday, 09 June 2026 17:19:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Malaysia for the period between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

The DOC determined that Kiswire Sdn. Bhd., Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn. Bhd., and Southern PC Steel Sdn. Bhd. did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted average dumping margin of 0.00 percent for all three companies.
 
According to the preliminary results, the weighted average dumping margin was also determined at 0.00 percent for all three companies.

Tags: US East Asia and Pacific North America 

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