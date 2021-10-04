﻿
Vale allowed to use Fábrica Nova section of iron ore railway

Monday, 04 October 2021 20:11:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale was allowed late last week by a labor court to partially resume the use of its iron ore EFVM railway in a specific section. Vale said the permission allows it to use its EFVM iron ore railway at its Fábrica Nova section.

Vale said that during the halt period, it had to transport iron ore output from its Timbopeba mine through unmanned trains. With the decision, Vale can also use the internal accesses between its Timbopeba and Alegria mine sites.

Vale said its Xingu dam remains halted and is monitored 24 hours a day.


