Uzmetkombinat and Baigong Steel to cooperate on raw materials and steel production

Uzbekistan-based steel producer Uzmetkombinat has announced that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Chinese steelmaker Baigong Steel covering raw material development, sheet production and potential new metallurgical projects.

The agreement was signed during a visit to China by an Uzmetkombinat delegation headed by the company's chairman Bahodir Abdullayev. During negotiations, the companies discussed cooperation in developing the Tebenbulok deposit in Karakalpakstan, the Temirkan deposit in the Jizzakh region and the Zakkan deposit in the Surkhandarya region.

Companies to evaluate raw material deposits

Uzmetkombinat and Baigong Steel will consider conducting more detailed studies of the reserves at the deposits and introducing modern technologies for raw material extraction and processing. According to Uzmetkombinat, the planned cooperation is aimed at establishing a long-term and stable raw material base for the company and expanding its ability to produce new metallurgical products using domestic resources.

The two companies also agreed to cooperate in sheet production. The parties discussed the introduction of advanced technologies and production expertise, the expansion of Uzmetkombinat's product portfolio and the development of higher-value-added finished steel products.

Uzmetkombinat and Baigong Steel also evaluated the potential introduction of blast furnace technology at Uzmetkombinat. The aim is to establish an integrated production chain extending from the processing of locally extracted raw materials to finished steel production.