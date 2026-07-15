Uzmetkombinat commissions country's first hot rolled steel sheet complex

Uzbekistan government has announced that it has commissioned a new casting and rolling complex at Uzbekistan-based steel producer Uzmetkombinat in Bekabad, marking the launch of the country's first production facility for hot rolled steel sheets.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan president, attended the commissioning ceremony and highlighted the importance of the project for the development of Uzbekistan's metallurgical industry.

First domestic hot rolled steel sheet facility

According to the statement the new casting and rolling complex is Uzbekistan's first facility capable of producing hot rolled steel sheets. Once fully operational, the complex will have an annual production capacity of 1 million mt of hot rolled steel sheets, with an estimated annual production value of UZS 8 trillion ($662.86 million).

The facility is expected to fully meet the sheet steel demand of metallurgical plants in Tashkent and Samarkand, while creating 1,200 new jobs.

Investment in technology and productivity

The company stated that the new complex incorporates energy-efficient technologies and digital solutions designed to improve labor productivity and product quality.

President Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbekistan has attracted approximately $2 billion in foreign investment into the mining and metallurgical sector over the past decade, during which 31 major production facilities have been commissioned.

Further expansion planned

The president said Uzbekistan's metallurgical industry will continue expanding to meet rising domestic demand driven by infrastructure, housing and industrial development.

According to the government, the commissioning of the Tebinbulak iron ore deposit is expected to support annual steel production of one million mt over the next three to four years. The enrichment of ore from the Surun-ota deposit will enable annual production of 600,000 mt of iron ore feedstock, while a new metallurgical plant valued at $180 million will be built at Uzmetkombinat to process the material.

In addition, the company plans to invest $30 million over the next three years to modernize its steel ball production lines, increasing annual capacity from 250,000 mt to 500,000 mt.

According to the government, the expansion projects form part of Uzbekistan's broader strategy to strengthen domestic steel production, increase value-added manufacturing and support the country's long-term industrial development.