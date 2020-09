Friday, 11 September 2020 00:31:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas is reportedly selling its Belo Horizonte HQ office, according to a media report from Estadao.

The move comes as many of the company’s HQ office in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, have been working from home due to Covid-19. The media report said Usiminas expects to generate cash flow and cut costs with the office sale. The company employees should move to an undisclosed commercial office space.