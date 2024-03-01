﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas share price increases sharply in February

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:25:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The share price of Brazilian flats producer Usiminas in the São Paulo Stocks Exchange, Bovespa, increased by 20 percent during February, the second highest increase in the month among the companies listed, surprising analysts, as the shares of steel producers in Brazil are not among those usually showing high variations of price.

Such analysts, many of which believe that the share price has room to increase further, mentioned a combination of factors leading to the increase.

The main factor is the net profit announced for 2023, equivalent to $300 million, which despite being 20 percent lower than in 2022, was considered as a good result given the challenging market conditions during the year.

Other factor was the restart of the revamped blast furnace number 3, that after a long stoppage and massive investments, is expected to increase productivity and reduce production costs in its new campaign.

The participation of Ternium in the administration of Usiminas was also mentioned as a positive factor, as the company has a significant record of achieving good results in the administration of steel producing companies.

Lastly, the analysts mentioned that Usiminas will benefit from declining raw materials prices, chiefly iron ore and coal.

 


Tags: Brazil South America Usiminas 

Similar articles

Prices stable for Brazilian slab export deals

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Usiminas posts a lower net profit for 2023

09 Feb | Steel News

Usiminas could idle another blast furnace to face imports from China

25 Jan | Steel News

Usiminas to restart its largest blast furnace

17 Jan | Steel News

Prices increase for Brazilian HDG exports

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Usiminas considers suspending small BF while restarting large unit

11 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore arm of Usiminas plans to increase production

04 Dec | Steel News

Usiminas considers halting operation of blast furnace

22 Nov | Steel News

Usiminas posts $33 million net loss for Q3

30 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian civil court puts hold on Usiminas funds

20 Sep | Steel News