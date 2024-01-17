﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas to restart its largest blast furnace

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 21:26:45 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats producer Usiminas announced that it will restart its blast furnace number 3 on January 24.

The unit received investments estimated at $540 million for its revamping, which increased its pig iron production capacity to 3.0 million mt per year, from the original 2.7 million mt capacity.

According to Usiminas CFO Thiago Rodrigues, the BF achieved a productivity gain 30 percent higher than expected, with a reduction of 20 percent of the coke consumption.

Due to the alleged competition from imported Chinese products in the domestic market, Usiminas will stop operations of its blast furnace number 1, of 700,000 mt per year capacity, soon after the blast furnace number 3 achieves full pace.


Tags: Brazil South America Usiminas 

Similar articles

Prices increase for Brazilian HDG exports

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Usiminas considers suspending small BF while restarting large unit

11 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore arm of Usiminas plans to increase production

04 Dec | Steel News

Usiminas considers halting operation of blast furnace

22 Nov | Steel News

Usiminas posts $33 million net loss for Q3

30 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian civil court puts hold on Usiminas funds

20 Sep | Steel News

High domestic prices reduce HDG export volume from Brazil

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price stable from four weeks ago

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

HDG export offers decline slightly in Brazil

15 Aug | Flats and Slab

Usiminas posts lower profit for Q2

31 Jul | Steel News