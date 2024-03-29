Brazil’s Usiminas to cut carbon emissions by 15 percent by 2030

Friday, 29 March 2024 13:39:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian flats producer Usiminas has shared its decarbonization strategy, under which it plans to cut its carbon emissions per ton of crude steel by 15 percent by 2030, compared to 2019, according to local media reports.

Accordingly, the company aims to decarbonize its operations through several routes, one of which is energy efficiency, with Usiminas already having invested BRL 2.7 billion ($538 million) to upgrade its blast furnace No. 3 at Ipatinga to reduce emissions, energy consumption and increase productivity. The equipment in question accounts for 70 percent of the company’s total steel output. In the meantime, Usiminas will increase the use of metal scrap in steel production, partially replace coal and coke with biomass, and prioritize renewable energy usage.

“Decarbonization is not only an environmental priority, but also an opportunity to boost innovation, competitiveness and long-term sustainable growth,” Usiminas president Marcelo Chara stated.