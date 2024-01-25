﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas could idle another blast furnace to face imports from China

Thursday, 25 January 2024 23:16:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

During the ceremony of the reinauguration of its blast furnace number 3, this week, the CEO of Usiminas, Marcelo Chara, was quoted by the local press as saying that the company could shut its blast furnace number 2, as an alternative to face the reduced domestic demand for flat steel products.

Chara reportedly mentioned that if the import tax, in Brazil, for steel produced in China is not increased by 25 percent, “we will have to align the production structure to the market conditions.”

The Brazilian steel industry claims that steel imports from China are made at dumping prices.

The blast furnace number 2 has a 600,000 mt of yearly production capacity, the same as the blast furnace number one, which was shut in December. With both blast furnaces idled, Usiminas would count only on the blast furnace number 3, with a capacity of 3.0 million mt per year.

In 2023, Brazil imported from China 2.37 million mt of steel products, against 1.41 million mt in 2022.


Tags: Brazil South America Usiminas 

Similar articles

Usiminas to restart its largest blast furnace

17 Jan | Steel News

Prices increase for Brazilian HDG exports

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Usiminas considers suspending small BF while restarting large unit

11 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore arm of Usiminas plans to increase production

04 Dec | Steel News

Usiminas considers halting operation of blast furnace

22 Nov | Steel News

Usiminas posts $33 million net loss for Q3

30 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian civil court puts hold on Usiminas funds

20 Sep | Steel News

High domestic prices reduce HDG export volume from Brazil

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price stable from four weeks ago

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

HDG export offers decline slightly in Brazil

15 Aug | Flats and Slab