Brazil’s Usiminas to improve efficiency of coke plant No. 2 at Ipatinga

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 12:06:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian flats producer Usiminas will invest BRL 950 million ($187.52 million) to increase the operational efficiency of coke plant No. 2 at its Ipatinga plant, according to local media reports.

Accordingly, within the scope of the investment, the company will refurbish coke battery No. 3 of coke plant No. 2 through hot repairs without stopping production.

Usiminas CEO Célio Assis stated that after the upgrade they aim to increase coke production by 12 percent and thus their competitiveness.

The works will continue until 2026.