US wire rod imports down 5.4 percent in December

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 60,304 mt in December 2022, down 5.4 percent from November and down 38.7 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $63.7 million in December 2022, compared to $72.6 million in November and $94.9 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in December, with 28,722 mt, compared to 20,033 mt in November and 22,440 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in December include Japan, with 8,619 mt; Mexico, with 7,775 mt; Brazil, with 6,271 mt; and Germany, with 4,433 mt.