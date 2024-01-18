﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports down 22.2 percent in November

Thursday, 18 January 2024 21:33:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 69,199 mt in November 2023, down 22.2 percent from October but up 8.6 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $60.6 million in November 2023, compared to $73.9 million in October and $72.6 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in November, with 28,701 mt, compared to 37,243 mt in October and 20,033 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported wire rod in November include Ukraine, with 19,999 mt; Japan, with 7,888 mt; Germany, with 4,064 mt; and Brazil, with 3,966 mt.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Asian wire rod still under pressure with deals in SE Asia, Chinese market fluctuates in narrow range

18 Jan | Longs and Billet

Romania's sole producer starts to offer rebar, causing rise in spot market

18 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s longs exports sluggish, mills focus on near destinations

17 Jan | Longs and Billet

Wire rod consumption in Mexico up 8.6 percent in November

17 Jan | Steel News

Egypt’s El Marakby Steel improves melt shop productivity and mini-mill production

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices mostly stable 

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 3, 2024

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Brazilian wire rod exports decline sharply in December

15 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices still decline amid weak demand, no supportive measures

15 Jan | Longs and Billet

Southern European longs market awakes slowly after the holidays

12 Jan | Longs and Billet