US wire rod imports down 22.2 percent in November

Thursday, 18 January 2024 21:33:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 69,199 mt in November 2023, down 22.2 percent from October but up 8.6 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $60.6 million in November 2023, compared to $73.9 million in October and $72.6 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in November, with 28,701 mt, compared to 37,243 mt in October and 20,033 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported wire rod in November include Ukraine, with 19,999 mt; Japan, with 7,888 mt; Germany, with 4,064 mt; and Brazil, with 3,966 mt.