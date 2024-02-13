﻿
English
US wire rod imports down 0.7 percent in December

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 20:30:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 43,906 mt in December 2023, down 0.7 percent from November but 14.6 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $61.9 million in December 2023, compared to $60.6 million in November and $63.7 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in December, with 30,283 mt, compared to 28,701 mt in November and 16,857 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported wire rod in December include Brazil, with 14,105 mt; Japan, with 9,787 mt; and Greece, with 5,901 mt.


