US wire rod imports up 17.8 percent in October

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 63,744 mt in October 2022, up 17.8 percent from September but down 42.4 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $75.3 million in October 2022, compared to $61.6 million in September and $105.4 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in October, with 24,379 mt, compared to 23,849 mt in September and 33,447 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in October include Japan, with 14,609 mt; Germany, with 8,929 mt; Brazil, with 7,706 mt; and Mexico, with 4,225 mt.