US wire rod imports up 80.7 percent in October

Friday, 15 December 2023 22:43:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 88,979 mt in October 2023, up 80.7 percent from September and up 39.5 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $73.9 million in October 2023, compared to $47.8 million in September and $75.3 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in October, with 37,243 mt, compared to 24,448 mt in September and 27,179 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported wire rod in October include Algeria, with 19,984 mt; Japan, with 14,523 mt; Brazil, with 7,621 mt; and Germany, with 3,331 mt.


