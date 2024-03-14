﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports up 15.4 percent in January

Thursday, 14 March 2024 21:55:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 79,739 mt in January 2024, up 15.4 percent from December and up 14.8 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $70.4 million in January 2024, compared to $61.9 million in December and $74.4 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in January, with 31,533 mt, compared to 30,283 mt in December and 26,242 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported wire rod in January include Poland, with 14,665 mt; Brazil, with 10,789 mt; Japan, with 8,058 mt; and Malaysia, with 6,543 mt.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Romanian longs steel prices still stable as demand remains solid

14 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia wire rod prices fall, market awaits more output cuts in China to slow downtrend

14 Mar | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian wire rod exports decline in February

13 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Turkey rebar prices stable but still under pressure

13 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices mostly stable

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises its rebar price

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Canada launches AD probe against wire rod from three countries

12 Mar | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 11, 2024

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices lose up to $20/mt over the week amid weak demand

11 Mar | Longs and Billet