US wire rod imports up 15.4 percent in January

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 79,739 mt in January 2024, up 15.4 percent from December and up 14.8 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $70.4 million in January 2024, compared to $61.9 million in December and $74.4 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in January, with 31,533 mt, compared to 30,283 mt in December and 26,242 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported wire rod in January include Poland, with 14,665 mt; Brazil, with 10,789 mt; Japan, with 8,058 mt; and Malaysia, with 6,543 mt.