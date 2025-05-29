US to continue AD duty on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from three countries

The Us Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on welded stainless steel pressure pipe (WSSPP) from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The DOC has determined revocation of the AD order on the given products from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The weighted-average dumping margins are at the range of 16.25-167.11 percent. The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.40.5005, 7306.40.5040, 7306.40.5062, 7306.40.5064, and 7306.40.5085 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The effective date of the continuation of the orders is May 21, 2025.