 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US to continue AD duty on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from three countries

Thursday, 29 May 2025 10:15:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The Us Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on welded stainless steel pressure pipe (WSSPP) from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The DOC has determined revocation of the AD order on the given products from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The weighted-average dumping margins are at the range of 16.25-167.11 percent. The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.40.5005, 7306.40.5040, 7306.40.5062, 7306.40.5064, and 7306.40.5085 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The effective date of the continuation of the orders is May 21, 2025.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports down 13.6 percent in March from February

29 May | Steel News

US maintains AD/CVD orders on WSPP from China

29 May | Steel News

Saudi Aramco chooses APC for steel pipe supply

28 May | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 18.8 percent in March from February

27 May | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 0.62 percent in March from February

27 May | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 44.3 percent in March from February

27 May | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decrease this week

26 May | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on welded pressure pipe from Vietnam

26 May | Steel News

India’s VPTL commissions new value-added welded tube plant

26 May | Steel News

Ukraine extends AD duty on coated steel from Russia and China

23 May | Steel News