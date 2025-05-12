 |  Login 
US to continue AD duty on steel threaded rod from China

Monday, 12 May 2025 10:05:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain steel threaded rod (steel threaded rod) from China.

The DOC has determined revocation of the AD order on steel threaded rod from China would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping. The weighted-average dumping margins are of up to 206 percent. The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7318.15.5050, 7318.15.5090, and 7318.15.2095 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


