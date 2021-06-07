US tin plate imports down 60 percent in April

Monday, 07 June 2021 21:10:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 29,807 mt in April 2021, down 60.0 percent from March and down 43.2 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $32.1 million in April 2021, compared to $77.2 million in March and $52.7 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in April, with 9,643 mt, compared to 14,128 mt in March and 14,086 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in April include Germany, with 7,220 mt; Korea, with 4,488 mt; Netherlands, with 4,238 mt; and Brazil, with 1,642 mt.