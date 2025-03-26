US structural pipe and tube exports up 52.3 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 11,228 mt in January this year, up 52.3 percent from December and up 13.4 percent from January last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $17.8 million in January, compared to $12.2 million in the previous month and $18.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in January with 6,730 mt, compared to 4,067 mt in December and 5,513 mt in January last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 4,235 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in January.