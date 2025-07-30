US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.3 percent in May 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 5,591 mt in May this year, down 6.3 percent from April and down 46.1 percent from May last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $11.2 million in May, compared to $11.7 million in the previous month and $18.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in May with 2,744 mt, compared to 2,468 mt in April and 4,162 mt in May last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,922 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in May.