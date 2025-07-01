 |  Login 
US structural pipe and tube exports down 5.9 percent in April 2025

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 23:42:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 5,968 mt in April this year, down 5.9 percent from March and down 38.6 percent from April last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $11.7 million in April, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in April with 1,795 mt, compared to 2,691 mt in March and 4,796 mt in April last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 2,468 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in April. 


