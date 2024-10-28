 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.4 percent in August from July

Monday, 28 October 2024 06:00:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 11,085 mt in August this year, down 4.4 percent from July and up 13.2 percent from August last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $17.0 million in August, compared to $17.0 million in the previous month and $19.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in August with 6,060 mt, compared to 6,269 mt in July and 4,674 mt in August last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 4,708 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 81.8 percent in January-September

25 Oct | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

24 Oct | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 3.6 percent in August from July

23 Oct | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 36 percent in August from July

23 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move down further

23 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US line pipe imports up 37.4 percent in August from July

22 Oct | Steel News

Vallourec to increase presence in oil and gas industry in MENA

22 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.6 percent in September from August

22 Oct | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

21 Oct | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from Turkey

21 Oct | Steel News