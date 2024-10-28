US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.4 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 11,085 mt in August this year, down 4.4 percent from July and up 13.2 percent from August last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $17.0 million in August, compared to $17.0 million in the previous month and $19.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in August with 6,060 mt, compared to 6,269 mt in July and 4,674 mt in August last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 4,708 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.