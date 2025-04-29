 |  Login 
US structural pipe and tube exports down 34.6 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 21:10:15 (GMT+3)

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 7,339 mt in February this year, down 34.6 percent from January and down 32.5 percent from February last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $13.1 million in February, compared to $17.8 million in the previous month and $20.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in February with 4,264 mt, compared to 6,730 mt in January and 5,800 mt in February last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 2,537 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in February. 


