US structural pipe and tube exports down 19.1 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 7,370 mt in December this year, down 19.1 percent from November and up 5.8 percent from December last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.2 million in December, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $12.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in December with 4,067 mt, compared to 5,511 mt in November and 4,006 mt in December last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 2,732 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in December.