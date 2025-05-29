 |  Login 
US structural pipe and tube exports down 13.6 percent in March from February

Thursday, 29 May 2025 18:01:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,340 mt in March this year, down 13.6 percent from February and down 37.2 percent from March last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $11.1 million in February, compared to $13.1 million in the previous month and $18.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in March with 3,367 mt, compared to 2,537 mt in February and 5,154 mt in March last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 2,691 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in March. 


