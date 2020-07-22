US Steel to restart another idled Gary Works furnace in August

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 23:51:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

US Steel will restart the No. 8 blast furnace at its Gary Works mill in Indiana on Aug. 1, after restarting the No. 6 furnace at the plant earlier this month.

"US Steel will restart No. 8 blast furnace at Gary Works, effective August 1, to meet the increased demand we are seeing in our contracted business," US Steel spokesperson Meghan M. Cox said in a media statement. "As a major supplier of steel for the auto industry, Gary Works is restoring this capacity to satisfy the very strong demand we are seeing from key contract customers with the reemergence of the auto industry. This action also supports the continued demand we are experiencing from appliances, packaging, and construction."

The No. 4 blast furnace at the plant remains idled, along with US Steel operations in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.