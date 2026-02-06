 |  Login 
US steel mill shipments up 5.4 percent in December 2025

Friday, 06 February 2026 08:24:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of December 2025, US steel mills shipped 7,454,338 net tons, a 3.5 percent increase from the 7,205,093 net tons shipped in December 2024.

Shipments were up 5.4 percent from the 7,073,659 net tons shipped in the previous month, November.

Shipments in the full year 2025 are 90,953,066 net tons, up 4.9 percent compared to shipments of 86,698,917 net tons in the first eleven months of 2024.

A comparison of shipments for the full year in 2025 to the full year 2024 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 4 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 1 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 4 percent.


