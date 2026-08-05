US steel mill shipments up 4.8 percent in June 2026 from May

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of June 2026, US steel mills shipped 8,536,500 net tons, an 8.7 percent increase from the 7,854,290 net tons shipped in June 2025.

Shipments were up 4.8 percent from the 8,141,900 net tons shipped in the previous month, May 2026.

Shipments January-June 2026 are 47,527,101 net tons, up 5.3 percent compared to shipments of 45,139,569 net tons in the first six months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first six months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 14 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 8 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, unchanged.