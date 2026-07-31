US tin plate imports down 16.5 percent in May 2026 from April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 77,612 mt in May this year, down 16.5 percent from April and down 39.6 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $93.51 million in May this year compared to $111.44 million in April and $178.57 million in May 2025.

The US imported the most tin plate from China in May with 23,619 mt compared to 20,700 mt in April and 20,861 mt in May 2025. Other top sources of imported tin plate in May include Germany with 12,123 mt, the Netherlands with 9,883 mt, Canada with 9,746 mt, South Korea with 5,549 mt, and Spain with 5,351 mt.