US tin plate exports down 16.5 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 2,346 mt in May this year, down 16.5 percent month on month and down 34.1 percent year on year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $3.0 million in May compared to $3.4 million in the previous month and $3.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in May with 635 mt, compared to 852 mt in April and 895 mt in May 2025. There were no significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in May.