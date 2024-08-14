US steel imports fall 27.9 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports decreased by 27.9 percent from May and 25.9 percent year on year to total 1,954,860 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in June totaled $2.41 billion, compared to $3.12 billion in May and $3.23 billion in June last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in June include: Canada, with 505,921 mt, Brazil, with 281,672 mt, Mexico, with 190,710 mt, South Korea, with 190,116 mt, and Vietnam, with 116,015 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 381,855 mt in June, down from 546,600 mt in May and down from 711,153 mt in June last year. Flat product imports totaled 806,252 mt in June, down from 1,012,065 in May and down from 835,814 mt in June last year. Long product imports totaled 310,089 mt in June, down from 487,757 mt in May and down from 490,922 mt in June 2023. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 378,154 mt in June, down from 450,262 mt in May and down from 423,940 mt in June 2023.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in June 2024 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 25 percent in May.