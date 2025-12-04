 |  Login 
US iron and steel scrap exports up 10.5 percent in August 2025

Thursday, 04 December 2025 02:10:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,113,217 mt in August this year, up 10.5 percent month on month and down 34.2 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in August with 323,159 mt, up 23.7 percent month to month and down 67.8 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in August included Vietnam with 149,491 mt, Taiwan with 85,679 mt, and Mexico with 80,498 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $482.8 million in August 2025, compared to $434.7 million in July and $682.0 million in August last year.


