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US Steel breaks ground on $475 million Fairfield quench and tempering facility

Thursday, 24 September 2026 21:52:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new $475 million quench and tempering (Q&T) facility at its Fairfield Tubular Operations in Fairfield, Alabama.

According to the company, the Q&T line will be part of a modernized facility that will strengthen its competitive position in the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market. The line will expand US Steel's ability to produce high-performance, heat-treated tubular products in-house, improve product capabilities and support growing demand from domestic energy producers. The company previously said the project will position Fairfield Tubular as a supplier to major oil and gas producing basins, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus.

Construction on the new Q&T line has begun and is expected to be completed in 2029. The project is expected to create about 250 permanent jobs, mostly union, and to support approximately 600 construction jobs at peak.

The groundbreaking follows US Steel's announcement on September 15 that it had received the final required air permit to enter the next phase of construction of the facility. The initial phases of construction began in July, after the company's board of directors approved full funding for the project in June.

Modernization projects at Fairfield also include a premium thread line, a new training facility, a warehouse and upgraded changing areas for employees. US Steel announced a $75 million investment in the premium thread line in November 2025, bringing the combined investment in the two lines at Fairfield to $550 million.

David Burritt, US Steel president and chief executive officer, stated "This investment is about building capability, creating opportunity, and strengthening American manufacturing. The new Quench and Temper Line will allow us to produce more of the high-performance tubular products our customers need while creating good-paying jobs here in Fairfield."

Tags: US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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