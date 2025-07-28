 |  Login 
US standard pipe imports down 8.7 percent in May 2025

Monday, 28 July 2025 20:06:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 60,924 mt in May this year, down 8.7 percent from April and down 16.7 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $62.4 million in May, compared to $69.4 million in April and $85.2 million in May last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the UAE in May with 13,318 mt, compared to 12,661 mt in April and 10,769 mt in May last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in May include Vietnam with 12,096 mt, Canada with 8,598 mt, South Korea with 7,447 mt, and China with 4,961 mt.


