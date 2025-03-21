US standard pipe imports down 33.8 percent in January from December

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 61,233 mt in January this year, down 33.8 percent from December and up 16.8 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $73.2 million in January, compared to $94.6 million in December and $68.9 million in January last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in January with 14,542 mt, compared to 10,745 mt in December and 12,901 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in January include the UAE with 10,715 mt, Mexico with 7,977 mt, Vietnam with 7,323 mt, and South Korea with 4,791 mt.