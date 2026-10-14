US slab imports up 8.9 percent in August 2026 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 633,119 mt in August this year, up 8.9 percent from July and up 88.6 percent from August 2025. By value, slab imports totaled $379.0 million in August 2026, compared to $345.3 million in the previous month and $186.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in August with 259,895 mt, compared to 223,892 mt in July and 189,893 mt in August 2025. Other top sources of imported slab in August include Mexico with 144,266 mt, Canada with 75,227 mt and Indonesia with 68,240 mt.