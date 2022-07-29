﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports up 80.7 percent in June

Friday, 29 July 2022 18:49:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 358,452 mt in June 2022, up 80.7 percent from May but down 32.7 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $375.6 million in June 2022, compared to $156.3 million in May and $400.3 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in June, with 107,409 mt, compared to 65,180 mt in May and 226,611 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in June include Mexico, with 94,606 mt; Russia, with 91,742 mt; India, with 29,521 mt; and Canada, with 21,459 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Lower Brazilian slab production reduces export availability

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Vale, POSCO and Dongkuk selling Brazilian slab plant to ArcelorMittal

28 Jul | Steel News

Asian slab market stagnating as HRC demand poor

27 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab producers maintain focus on the domestic market

26 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazil prepares delegation to the US to discuss slab quota

26 Jul | Steel News

China’s semis imports down sharply in H1 amid 66% drop in billet shipments

25 Jul | Steel News

Iranian semis producers actively search for buyers abroad

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Russia remains aggressive in sales and talks for slab and HRC in Turkey

21 Jul | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab producers turn attention to the domestic market

20 Jul | Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia drop further due to bad situation in HRC market

19 Jul | Flats and Slab