US slab imports up 80.7 percent in June

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 358,452 mt in June 2022, up 80.7 percent from May but down 32.7 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $375.6 million in June 2022, compared to $156.3 million in May and $400.3 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in June, with 107,409 mt, compared to 65,180 mt in May and 226,611 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in June include Mexico, with 94,606 mt; Russia, with 91,742 mt; India, with 29,521 mt; and Canada, with 21,459 mt.