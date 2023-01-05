US slab imports down 32.8 percent in November

Thursday, 05 January 2023 22:14:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 136,049 mt in November 2022, down 32.8 percent from October and down 62.2 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $87.2 million in November 2022, compared to $138.6 million in October and $289.6 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in November, with 116,007 mt, compared to 107,111 mt in October and 76,452 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in November include Canada, with 20,043 mt.