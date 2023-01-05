﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports down 32.8 percent in November

Thursday, 05 January 2023 22:14:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 136,049 mt in November 2022, down 32.8 percent from October and down 62.2 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $87.2 million in November 2022, compared to $138.6 million in October and $289.6 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in November, with 116,007 mt, compared to 107,111 mt in October and 76,452 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in November include Canada, with 20,043 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Slab prices post sharp rise in Asia as supply limited, HRC market improves

05 Jan | Flats and Slab

Price increases for Brazilian slab exports

04 Jan | Flats and Slab

Brazilian export slab prices holds stable

28 Dec | Flats and Slab

Price increases slightly for Brazilian slab exports

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia on the rise, sustainability questionable

19 Dec | Flats and Slab

Steel mills in Turkey reshaping billet imports, bigger problems may be seen in scrap in mid-term

15 Dec | Steel News

AHMSA will produce slab starting December 15 after power outage

13 Dec | Steel News

February shipment deals for Brazilian export slab are roughly stable

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Import HRC and slab currently in demand in Turkey

09 Dec | Flats and Slab

Slab market in Asia in worse condition than HRC, China slowly resumes imports

05 Dec | Flats and Slab