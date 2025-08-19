US rig count remains unchanged and Canadian rig count increases - week 34, 2025

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 15, 2025, the US rotary rig count remains unchanged at 539.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 122 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 412. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 183 rigs in the week ending August 15. The Canadian rig count decreased by 34 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.