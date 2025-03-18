 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count remains the same while Canadian rig count decreases week-on-week

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 01:32:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on March 14, 2025, the US rotary rig count remained the same at 592.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 100 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one 492. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 35 to 199 rigs in the week ending March 14. The Canadian rig count was down by 8 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

US issues final AD margins for circular welded pipe from Turkey’s Borusan

18 Mar | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal starts production of new types of LD pipes for oil and gas

14 Mar | Steel News

Canada initiates review on welded large line pipe from Japan

14 Mar | Steel News

Canada retaliates against US with reciprocal steel tariffs

13 Mar | Steel News

Anshan Steel and Bengang keep their HRC prices stable for April

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

12 Mar | Tube and Pipe

EU gives swift response to US steel tariffs

12 Mar | Steel News

US rig count and Canadian rig count both decrease week-on-week

11 Mar | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in 2024

07 Mar | Steel News