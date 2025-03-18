US rig count remains the same while Canadian rig count decreases week-on-week

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on March 14, 2025, the US rotary rig count remained the same at 592.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 100 and the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one 492. The overall US rig count is down by 37 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 35 to 199 rigs in the week ending March 14. The Canadian rig count was down by 8 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.